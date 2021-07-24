Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,839,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,324. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

