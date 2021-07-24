AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. AECOM also reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 335,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

