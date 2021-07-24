Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.83.

ARE stock opened at C$20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

