AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 332.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,394 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE:AER opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

