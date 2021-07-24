Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 233,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,143. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $727.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

