Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

