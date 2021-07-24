Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

AGIO stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

