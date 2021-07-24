Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of API stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81. Agora has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth $116,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth $66,012,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $51,616,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 78.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 606,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

