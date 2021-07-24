Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.02 Million

Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $82.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.38 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $57.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $335.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.51 million to $348.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.60 million, with estimates ranging from $313.54 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 480,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,673. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

