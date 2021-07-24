Agrify Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 27th (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify’s (NASDAQ:AGFY) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Agrify had issued 5,400,000 shares in its IPO on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $54,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Agrify’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGFY shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

