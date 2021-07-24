Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

ALRN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

