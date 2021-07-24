Aion (AION) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Aion has a market capitalization of $58.26 million and $5.30 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,021.50 or 0.99976259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00034148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.01204511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00368979 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00423807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052298 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,742,352 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.