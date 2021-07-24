Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

