Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $276,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,143,023 shares of company stock valued at $449,159,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $138.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

