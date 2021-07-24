Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €25.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.67 ($30.20).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIXA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

AIXA stock opened at €21.21 ($24.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €23.56 ($27.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

