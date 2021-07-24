Akzo Nobel to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AKZOY. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $40.22 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

