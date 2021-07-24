Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

