Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

