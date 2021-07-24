Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.83.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.74.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.