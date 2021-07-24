Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

