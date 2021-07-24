Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Declares GBX 3.70 Dividend

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ATST stock opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 984.58. Alliance Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 768.99 ($10.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018.68 ($13.31).

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

