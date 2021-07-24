Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €232.42 ($273.43).

FRA ALV opened at €210.50 ($247.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €214.32. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

