Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $17,450,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

