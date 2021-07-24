Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Alstom
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
