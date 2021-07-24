Altimeter Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $415,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.