Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.
MO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,185. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.