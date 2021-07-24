Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,185. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.