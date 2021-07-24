Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.93. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

