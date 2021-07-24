Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.59 Million in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENFAU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,898,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Shares of ENFAU opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

