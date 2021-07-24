Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.07 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Calix by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $48.70 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

