Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

