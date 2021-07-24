Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,794 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.58% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSR stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

