Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6,980.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753,444 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.