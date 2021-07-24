Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $52,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.39 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

