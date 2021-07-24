American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.