American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of AMH opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

