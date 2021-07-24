American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.23. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 98,073 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOT.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.75.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$323.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.