Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USA opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$222.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.