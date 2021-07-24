Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 10,621 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.89% of Steven Madden worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.33 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 176.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

