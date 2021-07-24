Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,392 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

KSU stock opened at $271.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.61 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

