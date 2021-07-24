Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $28.12 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $28,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,818,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Herc stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

