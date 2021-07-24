Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 73,160 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

