Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 77,605 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.06.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $191.20 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

