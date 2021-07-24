Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Lamar Advertising worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after acquiring an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $74,646,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.02 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

