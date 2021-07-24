Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 210 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 259,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,839,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $693.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $696.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.