Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $107,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $119.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,544. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

