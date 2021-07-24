Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $124,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $15,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 80,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.