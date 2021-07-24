Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 102,585 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.76. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

