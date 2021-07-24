Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

