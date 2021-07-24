Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MKTX stock opened at $475.19 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

