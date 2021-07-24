Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 224,554.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

