Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.16% of The Kraft Heinz worth $77,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

